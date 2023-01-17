Rishabh Pant thanks 'two heroes' who helped him after car accident

Star India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant on Monday extended his gratitude to Rajat Kumar and Nishu Kumar, the youths who helped him after he met with a car accident and ensured that he reached hospital safely, calling them "two heroes".

Rishabh took to Twitter and posted a picture of these two individuals standing with his mother.

"I may not have been able to thank everyone individually, but I must acknowledge these two heroes who helped me during my accident and ensured I got to the hospital safely. Rajat Kumar & Nishu Kumar, Thank you. I'll be forever grateful and indebted," tweeted Pant.