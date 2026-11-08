Sylhet Test
Toothless bowling, Bangladesh endure a helpless day against West Indies
It was a day Bangladesh will not want to remember in Test cricket. Their bowlers kept plugging away, but created very few genuine opportunities to take wickets.
Things became so desperate that Bangladesh even appeared to waste time under the pretext of injuries, drawing undisguised irritation from West Indies head coach Darren Sammy.
After Towhid Hridoy's remarkable double century the previous day, Bangladesh should have been in high spirits. But as the hours passed on the fourth day, on Sunday, the hosts seemed to move in the opposite direction.
Their bowlers managed just three wickets in a largely toothless display as the West Indies reached 345 for three in their second innings, extending their lead to 315 runs.
Bangladesh had begun their second innings with a 30-run lead, having fought back through Hridoy's heroics. By the start of play on Sunday, that advantage had been reduced to 23 runs. But the hosts failed to capitalise on it. Instead, the West Indies took control of proceedings.
From the outset, Bangladesh's bowlers looked clueless against the visiting batters, who scored at a brisk rate. Captain Najmul Hossain tried his pace bowlers for the opening few overs, but they generated little movement and posed virtually no discomfort for the batters.
For most of the remaining day, Bangladesh relied on their three spinners, but they managed only three wickets.
After an 85-run opening partnership, Joshua Da Silva was trapped lbw by Taijul Islam while coming down the track to defend.
Brandon King made it clear from the outset that the West Indies were intent on winning the match. The opener scored 61 off 84 balls before being caught at slip off Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Having claimed two wickets, Bangladesh went into lunch with some relief.
That, however, was the end of their respite. Bangladesh remained largely helpless for the rest of the day.
Kevin Wickham eventually fell to Taijul, caught and bowled, but not before helping put the West Indies firmly on course for a substantial lead. He shared a 165-run partnership with Kavem Hodge, who went on to score his third Test century. Hodge remained unbeaten on 140 at stumps.
Even on the fourth day of the Test, the pitch has shown little sign of deterioration. The ball has turned occasionally, but not enough to trouble the batters. In short, the surface has offered very little assistance to the bowlers.
Whether the hosts had wanted a pitch that would offer their bowlers so little assistance even on the fourth day is now a legitimate question.
At the same time, the bowlers themselves failed to do much with what was available. Their line and length were frequently wayward. Apart from Miraz, all four of Bangladesh's other bowlers conceded more than four runs an over.
The course of the Test now appears largely set. The West Indies are likely either to win the match or settle for a draw. Any other outcome would require something extraordinary.
Brief scores
West Indies: 356 and 345/3 (Kavem Hodge 140*, Kevin Wickham 78, Brandon King 61; Taijul Islam 2/118, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 1/58).
Bangladesh: 386 (Towhid Hridoy 242*, Mushfiqur Rahim 34; Jomel Warrican 4/104).
West Indies lead by 315 runs.