Toothless bowling, Bangladesh endure a helpless day against West Indies

It was a day Bangladesh will not want to remember in Test cricket. Their bowlers kept plugging away, but created very few genuine opportunities to take wickets.

Things became so desperate that Bangladesh even appeared to waste time under the pretext of injuries, drawing undisguised irritation from West Indies head coach Darren Sammy.

After Towhid Hridoy's remarkable double century the previous day, Bangladesh should have been in high spirits. But as the hours passed on the fourth day, on Sunday, the hosts seemed to move in the opposite direction.

Their bowlers managed just three wickets in a largely toothless display as the West Indies reached 345 for three in their second innings, extending their lead to 315 runs.