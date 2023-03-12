Bangladesh clinch T20 series against World Champion England

When Taskin Ahmed hit two boundaries in consecutive balls and jumped in joy to the lap of non-striker Najmul Hossain the packed Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium Crowd erupted in ecstasy of making history.

Bangladesh made history by winning the first ever T20I series against World Champions England with a match in hand and Najmul once again emerged as hero with bat along with the all-round performance of Mehidy Hasan.