Rain washes out Bangladesh-New Zealand 1st ODI

Rain played spoilsport in Dhaka as the first One-Day International (ODI) of the three-match series between Bangladesh and New Zealand ended in a no result on Thursday.

The match had been reduced to a 42-over-a-side contest owing to a near two hour rain interruption 4.3 overs into the New Zealand innings at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

Once play resumed, Mustafizur Rahman and Nasum Ahmed’s exploits on a tricky wicket had placed Bangladesh in a position of power, as the hosts had reduced New Zealand to 136-5 in 33.4 overs.