Mustafiz becomes IPL’s top wicket-taker again as CSK beat KKR

Mustafizur Rahman climbed atop the table of most wicket taker in Indian Premier League again and received Purple Cap as his team Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday.

Mustafiz took two wickets for 22 runs in the match. Mustafiz picked 9 wickets after 4 matches and regained the Purple Cap surpassing Yuzevendra Chahal of Rajasthan Royals. Purple Cap is given to the highest wicket-taker of the tournament.

Mustafiz missed CSK’s fourth match against Sunrisers Hyderabad as he had to come to Dhaka for completing the process of US visa for T20 World Cup.