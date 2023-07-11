Litton, Shoriful star as Bangladesh avoid series clean-sweep

Bangladesh completed a consolation win in the final One-Day International (ODI) of the three-match series against Afghanistan, defeating the visitors by seven wickets at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Tuesday.

The bowlers led by Shoriful Islam set up the stage for the comfortable victory, bowling out Afghanistan for 126 in 45.2 overs.

Shoriful finished with his career best figures of 4-21 Taskin Ahmed and Taijul Islam claimed two wickets each.