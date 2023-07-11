Litton, Shoriful star as Bangladesh avoid series clean-sweep

Bangladesh completed a consolation win in the final One-Day International (ODI) of the three-match series against Afghanistan, defeating the visitors by seven wickets at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Tuesday.
The bowlers led by Shoriful Islam set up the stage for the comfortable victory, bowling out Afghanistan for 126 in 45.2 overs.
Shoriful finished with his career best figures of 4-21 Taskin Ahmed and Taijul Islam claimed two wickets each.
For Afghanistan, Azamatullah Omarzai hit a valiant 56 off 71 balls which allowed Afghanistan to cross the 100-run mark after losing five wickets for just 32 runs.
In reply, stand-in captain Litton Das played a captain’s knock, brought up his 10th ODI fifty and remained unbeaten on 53 off 60 balls to take Bangladesh to 129-3 in 23.3 overs
Other than Litton, Shakib Al Hasan hit a run-a-ball 39 while Towhid made an unbeaten 22 off 19 to take Bangladesh to victory with 159 balls remaining, their fifth biggest win in ODIs in terms of balls in hand.
Despite the result, Afghanistan will be the happier side in the end, having won the series 2-1.
Win the win, Bangladesh avoided getting clean swept in a home ODI series for the first time since 2014.
Earlier, Shoriful, playing his first match in the series, dismissed Ibrahim Zadran (one off six balls), Rahmat Shah (0) and Mohammad Nabi (one off nine balls) to put Bangladesh in command after the first 10 overs.
Taskin, who opened the attack alongside Shoriful, took the prized wicket of Rahmanullah Gurbaz (six off 22 balls), who had made 145 in the previous match, to leave the visitors in a precarious situation after they had opted to bat first.
Afghanistan’s troubles only worsened as Shoriful then struck the experienced Nabi on the pads and the umpire was quick to rule him out LBW.
Spinners Shakib Al Hasan and Taijul then joined the party, removing Najibullah Zadran (10 off 22 balls) and Shahidi (22 off 54 balls) as Afghanistan lost half their side inside 22 overs.
Shoriful then claimed his fourth wicket and Taijul his second to reduce the visitors to 89-8.
But Omarzai hit his maiden fifty in ODIs and formed a crucial 36-run partnership with Mujeeb which ensured Afghanistan go beyond 100.
Bangladesh’s reply got off to a rocky start as they lost their opener Mohammad Naim got out for a duck, getting cleaned up by pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi.
Farooqi then removed Najmul Hossain Shanto for 11 to reduce the hosts to 28-2.
But Liton and Shakib then added 61 runs for the third wicket to calm the nerves.
Afghanistan missed the service of their main spinner Rashid Khan, who they had rested for the third ODI as without him the visitors couldn’t find a way to capitalize on the early breakthroughs.
Shakib lost his wicket to Mohammad Nabi after becoming the third Bangladeshi to complete 14,000 runs in international cricket.
Towhid then joined Liton and the duo formed an unbeaten 40-run stand to complete the victory.
Shoriful Islam was named the player of the match while Afghans pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi was named the player of the series for taking eight wickets in the three ODIs.
Both teams will now move to Sylhet for two Twenty20s, which will be played on 14 and 16 July.