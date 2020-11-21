NZ fast bowler Ferguson eager to press test credentials again

New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson is eager to resume his cruelly stalled test career but recognises that he has a fight on his hands to make the side this summer.

The 29-year-old Ferguson, who has been an almost certain pick in the New Zealand limited overs side since late 2016, made his long awaited test debut last year against Australia.

His dream, however, lasted just 11 overs before he limped off with a calf injury in the sapping heat in Perth.

His Auckland team mate Kyle Jamieson then seized his own opportunity to establish his test credentials and took nine wickets in the two-test series against India, to give coach Gary Stead substantial depth in the pace bowling department.