I am ready to take over: Aminul Islam

Former Bangladesh cricket team captain Aminul Islam Bulbul is ready for any role in the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). The first Test centurion of the country told this correspondent over the phone this morning that he is yet to receive any official proposal to be the chief of the board. However, the youth and sports adviser told him that the government wants him to be involved in Bangladesh cricket.

Meanwhile, incumbent BCB president Faruque Ahmed had a meeting with youth and sports adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain on Wednesday. In the meeting, the adviser gave him a message that the government wants to bring a change to the top post of the BCB.

However, the current BCB boss was not provided with any explanation. Asked about this over the phone, the BCB president admitted that he met the youth and sports adviser. But he did not disclose the agenda of the meeting. A source said the BCB president sought some time to think about it. If he decides to resign, he will do it very soon.