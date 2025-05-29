I am ready to take over: Aminul Islam
Former Bangladesh cricket team captain Aminul Islam Bulbul is ready for any role in the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). The first Test centurion of the country told this correspondent over the phone this morning that he is yet to receive any official proposal to be the chief of the board. However, the youth and sports adviser told him that the government wants him to be involved in Bangladesh cricket.
Meanwhile, incumbent BCB president Faruque Ahmed had a meeting with youth and sports adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain on Wednesday. In the meeting, the adviser gave him a message that the government wants to bring a change to the top post of the BCB.
However, the current BCB boss was not provided with any explanation. Asked about this over the phone, the BCB president admitted that he met the youth and sports adviser. But he did not disclose the agenda of the meeting. A source said the BCB president sought some time to think about it. If he decides to resign, he will do it very soon.
However, it won’t be easy to remove the BCB president unless he resigns voluntarily as the International Cricket Council has strict restrictions regarding government interference in the board.
The meeting between the BCB president and sports adviser and Aminul Islam Bulbul’s today’s statement makes it clear that he is going to be the BCB boss for the interim period.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Aminul Islam said, “I have not yet been asked to take over as the BCB president. I was not present in the meeting between the BCB president and the sports adviser either. However, the sports adviser contacted me around 10-15 days ago. They want to take a role at the BCB for the time being. I agreed to the proposal.”
There was a rumour that Aminul Islam was proposed to be the chief executive officer (CEO) of the board.
However, Aminul Islam refuted the claim saying, “It’s completely a groundless claim. There has been no discussion in this regard, let alone the salary.”
If not the CEO, only the post of board president is left for an internationally recognised cricket personality like him.
It has been learnt that Aminul Islam has been informed by the government that he would be made a board director as a representative of National Sports Council (NSC) first. Then he will be elected by the board of directors as per the rule. He will be in the post till the BCB election in October. His term will end with the election. He will not take part in the election.
Aminul Islam also said he would not be able to serve for long regardless of the post he would be offered. He is currently serving as the ICC development manager in the Asian region. He is also the chief of ICC high performance programme and training education.
Although his term as the development manager ends next month, ICC has already confirmed a one-year extension of his contract.
Asked how he will take over at the BCB while serving the ICC, Aminul Islam said, “I have told them (ICC) that the BCB wants me for a certain time period. They happily agreed and said that the door is open for me. They assured me that I will be able to join the ICC after my term in the BCB. They will keep a vacant post for me.”
He further said, “I don’t have any desire to be in BCB for a long period. You may think I'm emotional, but when a country needs a soldier, that soldier doesn't look at his pay or his own interests. The country comes first. This matter is quite similar to that in my case. I am ready for any role. Let’s see what happens.”