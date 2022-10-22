Curran-inspired England beat Afghanistan

Sam Curran's breathtaking five-wicket haul and some spectacular fielding led England to a five-wicket win over Afghanistan in their opening match at the Twenty20 World Cup on Saturday in Perth.

England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to field, and his seam bowlers did the trick for the team billed as one of the tournament favourites.

Left-arm quick Curran returned figures of 5-10 -- the first England bowler to take five wickets in a T20 -- to send Afghanistan packing for 112 in 19.4 overs.

England, who crashed out in the semi-finals at the World Cup last year in the United Arab Emirates, achieved their target in 18.1 overs -- but only after the Afghanistan bowlers proved a point by picking five wickets.

"Fantastic win for us, great way to start," man-of-the-match Curran told reporters.