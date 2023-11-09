'I expected more', says Afghanistan captain as World Cup dream slips away

Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi said Thursday that he had "wanted and expected more" at the World Cup as dreams of a semi-final place slipped away.

Having defeated reigning champions England, as well as Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Afghanistan should also have seen off Australia before Glenn Maxwell staged his one-man Mumbai rescue mission on Tuesday.

"As a team we feel proud, we are happy with what we did in this World Cup," said Shahidi.

"But as a captain, I wanted and I expected more. We should have done better."

Afghanistan have enjoyed their best World Cup.

At their 2015 debut, they won just one game against Scotland before losing all nine matches at the 2019 tournament.

They conclude their group campaign on Friday against South Africa who have already made sure of a semi-final spot along with India and Australia.