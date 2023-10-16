Argentina women smash T20I record with 427 against Chile

After Chile won the toss and asked the hosts to bat on Friday, openers Taylor and Galan put on 350 for the first wicket in 16.5 overs.

It was a T20 international record stand, breaking the record of 257 set by Yulia Anggraeni and Kadek Winda Prastini for Indonesia against the Philippines in 2019.

Taylor, whose previous top score in T20 internationals was 29, made 169 off 84 balls with 27 fours, the highest individual score in a women's T20I.

The previous record was 161 not out by Deepika Rasangika when Bahrain set the old record.