Warner and Marsh fire Australia to 367-9 against Pakistan

It was the innings-turning moment when Warner's miscued shot off Shaheen Shah Afridi ballooned in the air, but Usama Mir -- replacing Shadab Khan in the side -- let the ball slip between shaking hands.

Warner made the most of his reprieve as he and Marsh hit four boundaries and a six off pacer Haris Rauf's first over, taking 24 in all.

Australia smashed 82 in the first power-play and completed 200 in the 30th over.

Warner completed his second World Cup century -- and 21st overall -- with a single off spinner Mohammad Nawaz off 85 balls while Marsh reached his second ODI hundred with a six in the same over, taking 100 balls.