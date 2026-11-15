Hridoy leads Bangladesh’s fightback with record stand against South Africa

Towhid Hridoy produced a remarkable innings of 137 to rescue Bangladesh from a disastrous start and guide them to 327 for 6 on the opening day of the first Test against South Africa in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Hridoy and Litton Das put together a fightback that became a record-breaking 206-run sixth-wicket partnership, the highest stand by Bangladesh against South Africa in Test cricket. Their effort transformed the visitors’ position after they had lost three wickets for just 22 runs.

Hridoy was eventually dismissed by Marco Jansen off the final ball of the day, ending an innings that had given Bangladesh a strong platform. Litton remained unbeaten on 92 at stumps, with Bangladesh finishing on 327 for 6, their highest ever team total in a Test against South Africa.