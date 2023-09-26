When the 'death of democracy' overshadowed cricket at 2003 World Cup

Henry Olonga, by his own admission, was never the greatest cricketer to play the game but the Zimbabwean fast bowler left an indelible mark on the Cricket World Cup of 2003.

That was the year that he and teammate Andy Flower hit the front pages with their simple "Death of Democracy" protest against the authoritarian government of Robert Mugabe, spelling the end of both of their international playing careers.

At the previous edition in 1999, Olonga wrote himself a different chapter on the field when he took three Indian wickets in one over to secure a wholly unexpected three-run win in Leicester.

The protest, however, was a different fox altogether.

"I had nothing to gain," Olonga told AFP in a Zoom interview from his home in Adelaide.

"I had a decent lifestyle, I was paid well, I had some money stashed away, I had bought a house in Zimbabwe, a plot of land, I had a fiancee. Life was good.

"But I felt a deep urge to do what we did because I believed in the cause. I still do."

On the morning of Zimbabwe's opening match against Namibia, February 10, 2003, at the Harare Sports Club, Olonga and his white teammate Flower released a statement to the press saying they would be wearing a black armband for the duration of the World Cup.