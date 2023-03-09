Youthful Bangladesh triumph over world champions

But it was not only about shot and bang stuff as Najmul and his young partner Towhid Hridoy showed incredible skill of running between the wickets picking up few very quick doubles and on occasion outstanding three.

Hirioy, another star from BPL, gave brilliant support not only through their excellent communication and running but also with the intent of scoring runs quickly. The highlight of his 17-ball 24 was an 84-meter long six against Adil Rashid, one of the finest leg-spinners in the white ball cricket currently.

The right-left combination of Hridoy and Najmul knitted 65 runs off just 37 balls in the third wicket to ease the chase. They must also thank the opening batters Liton Das and Rony Talukeder to set the tempo with a brisk start.

Liton scored 12 off 10 while Rony, the 32-year-old, who played his only second T20 with a gap of almost eight years, looked impressive before getting out for 21 off 14.

Captain Shakib al Hasan and Afif Hossain did the rest after two quick wickets of Hridoy and Najmul. Shakib, who led the young team from the front, aptly finished the match with a boundary in the final ball of the 18th over remained not out for 34 off 24 while Afif was on 15 off 13.