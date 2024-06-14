You can do it, skipper Shanto told Rishad

At a stage of the match, Netherlands required 56 runs off 36 balls with seven wickets in hand. The Dutch were the favourites as two set batter Sybrand Engelbrecht and Scott Edwards were on the crease.

In such a tense situation, Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto handed over the ball to young leg spinner Rishad Hossain, who conceded 19 runs in his first two overs.

This was a big gable but it paid off. Rishad repaid the captain’s trust in his picking up two wickets in an over.