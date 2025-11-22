Bangladesh secure massive lead after Taijul becomes Tigers’ highest wicket taker in Test
Bangladesh secured a lead of 367 runs at the end of the third day of the Dhaka Test against Ireland on Friday.
After posting 476 in the first innings, Bangladesh finished the third day with 156 for one, with Shadman Islam and Mominul Haque remaining unbeaten on 69 not out and 19, respectively.
Earlier, Ireland posted 265 against tigers’ first innings and fell behind.
Taijul Islam took four wickets for the team, and with these four wickets, he tied Shakib Al Hasan for the most Test wickets for Bangladesh.
“Every player has a dream to play for the national team,” Taijul said. “Now I will try to do (play) as much as possible.”
Now, both Shakib and Taijul have 246 wickets in the longer format of international cricket. Taijul now has a good chance to surpass Shakib in this Test when Ireland bats in their second innings.
“I had a dream to take many wickets, everyone has that dream,” Taijul added. “When you play for the national team, you have to perform.”
Bangladesh won the first Test of the series in Sylhet. A win or even a draw in Dhaka will ensure the series for the hosts.
After the two-match Test series, both teams will lock horns in the three-match T20I series.