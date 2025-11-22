Bangladesh secure massive lead after Taijul becomes Tigers’ highest wicket taker in Test

Bangladesh secured a lead of 367 runs at the end of the third day of the Dhaka Test against Ireland on Friday.

After posting 476 in the first innings, Bangladesh finished the third day with 156 for one, with Shadman Islam and Mominul Haque remaining unbeaten on 69 not out and 19, respectively.

Earlier, Ireland posted 265 against tigers’ first innings and fell behind.

Taijul bags 4 as Bangladesh bowl Ireland out for 265 to secure big lead

Taijul Islam took four wickets for the team, and with these four wickets, he tied Shakib Al Hasan for the most Test wickets for Bangladesh.