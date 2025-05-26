PSL: Raza jets in 10 minutes before toss to lead Lahore to title

Sikandar Raza hit the winning runs to seal the Pakistan Super League title for Lahore Qalandars on Sunday, having landed just 10 minutes before the toss after a mad dash from England.

The 39-year-old was carried off the field on the shoulders of his celebrating teammates after having jumped on a plane to Pakistan straight after Zimbabwe's innings defeat in the Nottingham Test on Saturday.

Raza hit 22 not out with two sixes and two fours to give the home team a thrilling six-wicket victory over Quetta Gladiators with one ball to spare.