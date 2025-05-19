After Shakib, Miraz set to play in PSL for Lahore Qalandars

After Shakib Al Hasan, now Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz is all set to feature in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for Lahore Qalandars.

Miraz will be playing in the PSL for the first time. He received a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) today, Monday.

Miraz has been cleared to play from 22 to 25 May, confirmed Shahriar Nafees, manager of cricket operations at the BCB.