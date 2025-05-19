After Shakib, Miraz set to play in PSL for Lahore Qalandars
After Shakib Al Hasan, now Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz is all set to feature in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for Lahore Qalandars.
Miraz will be playing in the PSL for the first time. He received a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) today, Monday.
Miraz has been cleared to play from 22 to 25 May, confirmed Shahriar Nafees, manager of cricket operations at the BCB.
“He applied for the NOC this morning and received it in the afternoon,” Nafees told reporters.
This will be Miraz’s first appearance in an overseas franchise league. The 27-year-old, who was recently named ICC Men’s Player of the Month for April, is not part of the current Bangladesh squad playing the two-match T20I series against the UAE in Sharjah.
Lahore Qalandars, who secured a place in the playoffs with a 26-run win over Peshawar Zalmi Sunday, have already added fellow Bangladeshi star Shakib Al Hasan to their squad.
Miraz is expected to strengthen their spin options during the crucial final stages of the tournament.
Before the PSL was temporarily suspended earlier this month due to India-Pakistan tensions, Bangladesh’s Rishad Hossain and Nahid Rana had featured for Lahore and Peshawar respectively but returned home amid safety concerns.
Across 153 T20 matches, Miraz has taken 107 wickets at an economy rate of 7.55 and scored 2,099 runs, including seven fifties.