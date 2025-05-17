Shakib returns to cricket after six months, says he’s thrilled
It’s a do-or-die match for Lahore Qalandars in Pakistan Super League (PSL). If they lose tomorrow’s (Sunday) game against Peshawar Zalmi, Shaheen Afridi’s team Lahore Qalandars will be knocked out of the tournament.
Ahead of this crucial match, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has joined the Lahore squad. Joining the squad today, Shakib expressed his hopes to perform well in the match tomorrow.
In a video posted by Lahore Qalandars, Shakib said, “I’m thrilled to be back in the PSL. Hope to have a good game tomorrow. It’s a very important match, and I’m looking forward to it.”
Speaking about including Shakib on the team, the franchise had stated that Shakib was brought in as a replacement for Daryl Mitchell, who suffered a hand injury. However, it’s not just Mitchell, the squad has seen some other changes as well.
Following suspension of the tournament due to the India-Pakistan conflict, Lahore Qalandars all-rounder David Wiese and wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings are not returning back to the team.
Additionally, Bangladesh leg-spinner Rishad Hossain will also be unavailable for the team in the remainder of the tournament.
Their absence has opened the door for Shakib Al Hasan, who hasn’t played a professional match since last November. Sri Lanka’s Bhanuka Rajapaksa has also been given the opportunity. He too has been out of professional cricket since January.
Shakib Al Hasan has previously played in the PSL for Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings. This will be his first time playing for Lahore Qalandars.