Shakib returns to cricket after six months, says he’s thrilled

It’s a do-or-die match for Lahore Qalandars in Pakistan Super League (PSL). If they lose tomorrow’s (Sunday) game against Peshawar Zalmi, Shaheen Afridi’s team Lahore Qalandars will be knocked out of the tournament.

Ahead of this crucial match, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has joined the Lahore squad. Joining the squad today, Shakib expressed his hopes to perform well in the match tomorrow.