1st Test
Shanto, Mominul put Bangladesh on top on rain-hit fourth day
Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque struck gritty half-centuries as Bangladesh tightened their grip on the opening Test against Pakistan on a rain-hit Day 4 at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today, Monday.
After rain washed out the entire second session with play halted for three and a half hours, Bangladesh reached 152-3 in their second innings, stretching their overall lead to 179 runs.
The hosts remained on course to force a result on the final day before bad light ended play early, with Shanto unbeaten on 58 and Mushfiqur Rahim batting on 16.
Shanto, who struck a fluent century in the first innings, shared a vital 105-run partnership for the third wicket with Mominul after Bangladesh had slumped to 23-2 in the morning session.
Mominul followed his first-innings 91 with 56 in the second innings, extending his impressive run of form with a fifth successive fifty-plus score.
Resuming on seven without loss, Bangladesh suffered an early setback when opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy was trapped leg-before by pacer Mohammad Abbas for five.
Fast bowler Hasan Ali then removed Shadman Islam for 10, with Saud Shakeel taking a sharp catch at gully after the batter was surprised by extra bounce.
In a repeat of their first innings rearguard, Mominul and Shanto showed resolve to frustrate Pakistan’s attack.
The pair had also rescued Bangladesh in the first innings with a 170-run stand after the hosts were reduced to 31-2.
Mominul survived two chances before edging a delivery from left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi behind the wicket.
Shanto, meanwhile, played an almost flawless knock and brought up his sixth Test half-century off 90 balls with a single to mid-off of Afridi.
He and Mushfiqur safely negotiated the remaining overs to deny Pakistan any further breakthroughs before stumps.
Earlier, Bangladesh were bowled out for 413 in their first innings before taking a 27-run lead by dismissing Pakistan for 386, with off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz claiming five wickets.