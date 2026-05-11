Shanto, Mominul put Bangladesh on top on rain-hit fourth day

Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque struck gritty half-centuries as Bangladesh tightened their grip on the opening Test against Pakistan on a rain-hit Day 4 at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today, Monday.

After rain washed out the entire second session with play halted for three and a half hours, Bangladesh reached 152-3 in their second innings, stretching their overall lead to 179 runs.