Harmer, Rabada steer South Africa to series win over Australia

South Africa spinner Simon Harmer took a career-best 6-16 and Kagiso Rabada became the fastest by balls bowled to reach 350 test wickets as the hosts thumped Australia by 176 runs to clinch their three-match series 2-1 at Newlands on Saturday.

Set a target of 288 for victory, the tourists were bowled out for 111 as South Africa leapfrogged them to go top of the test world rankings for the first time since January 2016.

Australia had hopes of chasing down the total but lost two wickets in the first over of the final day and slumped to 62 for eight as their effort became a battle of survival that South Africa ended before tea.

There will be questions asked of this Australia side in the wake of the defeat, not least another poor batting display and the decision to bowl on the opening morning that left them batting last on a wearing wicket.