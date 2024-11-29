Captain Tamim leads Junior Tigers to win against Afghans
Captain Azizul Hakim Tamim led from the front with a scintillating century as Bangladesh Under-19 team got off to a winning start to the Asia Cup with a 45-run win over Afghanistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday.
Tamim hammered a patient 133 ball-103 with eight fours and four sixes as Bangladesh put up 228-9. The bowlers then bowled well in tandem to wrap up Afghanistan youngsters for 183 in 47.5 overs.
Dubbed as mystery spinner Allah Mohammad Ghaznafar who a few days ago scythed down Bangladesh senior team in three-match ODI series against Afghanistan with 6-26, is playing for their Under-19 team also in this Asia Cup.
He was the main threat in Bangladesh's aspiration to make a winning start to the tournament but Tamim dealt with him astutely to keep the side aloft.
Put into bat first, Bangladesh made a horrible start when opener Zawad Abrar was dismissed for five-ball-duck. However Tamim, ably supported by Kalam Siddiki helped the side hit back by resisting Ghazanfar and co with patience and perseverance.
They shared 142-run for the second wicket, which was only broken when Ghazanfar rattled the stump of Kalam for 66.
Ghazanfar finally ended with one wicket for 25 runs in 10 overs. Other Bangladeshi batters though were careful of not giving Ghazanfar the wicket, they were crumbled against other bowlers.
Tamim, however, kept one end intact to help the side go past 200 and finally was the seventh batter out.
Abdul Aziz, Nooristani Omarzai and Khatir Stanikzai grabbed two wickets apiece.
Al Fahad and Iqbal Hossain Emon snapped up three wickets apiece to derail Afghans batting line up. Pacer Maruf Mridha took 2-25 to complement them.
Afghanistan lost openers Uzairullah Niazai and Mahboob Khan, also the captain of the team cheaply but stayed afloat, thanks to Faisal Khan Ahmadzai.
Naseer Khan Maroofkhil played a second fiddle to him as Afghanistan looked on course to overhaul Bangladesh's total. Fahad trapped Faisal for a run-a-ball-58 to break the 50-run partnership before Emon dismissed Naseer Khan for 34 to edge Bangladesh closer to victory.
However, the rest of the Afghans batters failed to deal with Bangladesh bowlers, giving the young Tigers a victory to savour.
Bangladesh will take on Nepal on Sunday in their second match of the Group B. They thereafter will play against Sri Lanka on Tuesday in the last group match.
Meanwhile at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium today, Sri Lanka also make a good start, beating Nepal by 55 runs.
The Group A consists of India, Pakistan, hosts UAE and Japan.