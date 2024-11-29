Captain Tamim leads Junior Tigers to win against Afghans

Dubbed as mystery spinner Allah Mohammad Ghaznafar who a few days ago scythed down Bangladesh senior team in three-match ODI series against Afghanistan with 6-26, is playing for their Under-19 team also in this Asia Cup.

He was the main threat in Bangladesh's aspiration to make a winning start to the tournament but Tamim dealt with him astutely to keep the side aloft.

Put into bat first, Bangladesh made a horrible start when opener Zawad Abrar was dismissed for five-ball-duck. However Tamim, ably supported by Kalam Siddiki helped the side hit back by resisting Ghazanfar and co with patience and perseverance.