Bangladesh elect to bat against Afghanistan

Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bat first against Afghanistan in their effort to save the series in the second match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

After beating Bangladesh by 92 runs in the first ODI on Wednesday, Afghanistan will look to seal the three-match series today.

Bangladesh missed out experienced Mushfiqur Rahim for the rest of the series due to a finger injury. Jaker Ali makes his debut in the ODI format today while Nasum Ahmed replaces Rishad Hossain.