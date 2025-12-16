Bangladesh U19 confirms Asia Cup semifinal
Bangladesh Under-19 team confirmed the semifinal of Asia Cup after Sri Lanka edged past Afghanistan by two wickets in a tight contest at ICC Academy in Dubai, UAE Monday.
The outcome of the match saw Sri Lanka youngsters also moved to the last four stage in the regional tournament.
The last match between the Bangladesh and Sri Lanka on Wednesday will decide the group champions.
Bangladesh earlier beat Afghanistan by three wickets and Nepal by seven wickets. Apart from beating Afghanistan by two wickets, Sri Lanka crushed Nepal by eight wickets in their first match.
Afghanistan now could feel aggrieved following defeats narrowly in two consecutive matches, which made their exit from the last four races.
Afghanistan put on 235 before being all out in 50 overs, a total, Sri Lanka chased down with four balls to spare, reaching 238-8, thanks to opener Viran Chamuditha's 62 and Chamika Heenatigala's 51 not out.