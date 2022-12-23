Taijul thinks 250 will be a good score to defend

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam believes Bangladesh will have a great chance winning the ongoing second Test against India if they set a target above 250 runs in the fourth innings.

Taijul picked up four wickets in the second day to restrict India's lead to 87 before Bangladesh openers saw off the day scoring seven runs in their second innings at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Friday.

"If we may take a lead of 250 runs, I will say that will be good," said Taijul at the press conference after the end of second day’s play.