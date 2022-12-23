Taijul thinks 250 will be a good score to defend

The Mirpur wicket looked difficult for batters as Bangladesh scored 227 runs in the first day and India were reduced to 93-4 at one stage early in the second day. But Taijul, who grabbed first three Indian wicket in the morning session, believes the wicket is still behaving well.
"Proper line and length are very crucial in this wicket. Bowlers have to keep their line and length accurate. Our batters have to play sensibly in the third day," added Taijul.
Bangladesh seemed to lose plot when Indian pair Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer started counter attacking. The duo added 159 runs in 181 balls. Bangladesh fielders dropped catches, missed stumping and the bowlers looked clueless as the Indians scored flurry of boundaries.
Taijul faced hammering from the left-handed Pant. The 30-year-old bowler confessed they still have many lacking which are exposed while facing the big teams.
"We still have many lacking. The big teams do not always give chances. The middle session was expensive. Had we been able to leak a smaller number of runs even if we failed to pick wickets the situation could be better. But I won't say we are in a bad position."
Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan also returned with four wickets and thanks to his wickets in the final session the hosts were able to check the opponents. Taijul praised for his captain and emphasized on bowling as partnership.
"Shakib vai brought the latter breakthroughs. He bowled well. Whenever a good partnership is formed the chance of getting wickets become higher. We made some mistakes after lunch that is why we could not get wickets and runs were leaked. But different batters play differently, some play attacking while others defensive. The important thing is partnership bowling. That increases the chance of getting wickets. Our only plan was to register dot balls."
Despite missing some chances Taijul saw the brighter part and that is creating the chances of getting wickets. The bowler looked forward for day three and remains positive as he believes a good show in the day will put Bangladesh in a situation to clinch the match.