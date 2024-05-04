Tanzid leads Bangladesh to victory against Zimbabwe in 1st T20

Opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim hit a blazing half-century as Bangladesh made a winning start to the five-match T20 International series against Zimbabwe with a comprehensive eight-wicket victory in the opening game today at Zahur Ahmed Chowhdury Stadium in Chattogram.

Tanzid blasted a 47 ball-67 not on his debut, helping Bangladesh reach 126-2 in just 15.2 overs after bowlers played their part brilliantly to bundle Zimbabwe out for paltry 124 in exact 20 overs.

Tanzid survived thrice on his way to playing the match-winning knock. Towhid Hridoy made 18 ball-33 and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto added 21 in the game which was interrupted by rain twice.