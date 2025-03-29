Chapman blasts ton as New Zealand win first Pakistan ODI by 73 runs

Mark Chapman struck a sublime century and Nathan Smith claimed four wickets Saturday as New Zealand eased to a 73-run win over Pakistan in the first one-day international in Napier.

Chapman's career-best 132 formed the foundation of an imposing 344-9 at McLean Park before Pakistan's promising chase capitulated to be all out for 271 in the 45th over.

The tourists looked on track at 249-3, at that point needing 96 runs to win, with more than 11 overs remaining.