Liton hits fifty, Shanto 47 but Bangladesh stop at 158-2

A scintillating 73 off 57 balls from Liton Das and a handy unbeaten 47 off 36 balls from the consistent Najmul Hossain Shanto took Bangladesh to 158-2 in their 20 overs in the third Twenty20 on Tuesday, in pursuit of their maiden 3-0 sweep over England.

Liton and Shanto added 84 runs 57 balls for the second wicket but after that partnership ended, Bangladesh innings lost its momentum.

England bowlers started sloppily but could take heart from the way they closed out the innings, conceding just 27 runs in the last six overs and keeping England in with a chance in the match.