World Cup fever as fans tie up hospital beds for India-Pakistan clash

Cricket crazy fans desperate to witness Saturday's World Cup blockbuster between India and Pakistan will sleep in hospitals, a source told AFP, rather than hotels where some prices have been hiked by up to 10 times their standard rates.

Thousands of fans have descended on the western Indian city of Ahmedabad from across the country and overseas to witness a rare meeting of the bitter cricket rivals at the 132,000-seater stadium named after Indian prime minister Narendra Modi.

A prominent hotel in the city usually charges 6,000 rupees ($72) for a deluxe room but on Friday, Saturday and Sunday the price for a day has been hiked to 70,000 rupees ($841).

However, by checking into a city hospital for a health check, the cost is 7,000 rupees ($84) a day.