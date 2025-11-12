Sylhet Test
Bangladesh openers shine after bowlers dismiss Ireland for 286
Bangladesh enjoyed a commanding start to their first innings after dismissing Ireland for 286 early on the second morning of the Sylhet Test, reaching 109 without loss at lunch.
Openers Shadman Islam and Mahmudul Hasan Joy both struck fluent fifties to give the hosts a perfect start.
Shadman raced to his seventh Test half-century off 49 balls and was unbeaten on 58 at the break, while Joy reached his fifth fifty soon after, staying not out on 50. The pair looked assured throughout the morning, keeping Ireland’s bowlers at bay.
Earlier, Ireland, resuming on 270 for eight, added just 16 runs before being bowled out. Barry McCarthy, who resumed on 21, made 31 before falling to Hasan Mahmud, while Taijul Islam claimed the other wicket of the morning.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz was the standout performer with 3 for 50, while debutant Hasan Murad, Hasan Mahmud, and Taijul Islam took two wickets each.
Ireland’s innings was built on half-centuries from Paul Stirling (60) and debutant Cade Carmichael (59) before Bangladesh’s bowlers regained control.
The first of the two-Test series has swung Bangladesh’s way after a near-flawless opening session with the bat. The final Test will be played in Dhaka, followed by a three-match T20I series.