Legal notice seeks elimination of Shakib Al Hasan
A legal notice has been issued to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) by a lawyer, demanding the removal of Shakib Al Hasan from the national team in connection with a murder investigation.
Shakib, a former member of parliament under Bangladesh’s ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, is being asked to return home for legal proceedings.
Barrister Shajib Mahmood Alam, a lawyer at the Bangladesh Supreme Court, issued the notice on behalf of his client. He argued that since a murder case has been filed against Shakib, an investigation is now necessary, and the board should facilitate Shakib’s return to Bangladesh to assist with the legal process.
Shakib, one of Bangladesh’s most celebrated cricketers, is currently in Pakistan, participating in a Test series against the host country.
Before the last general election earlier this year, Shakib joined the Bangladesh Awami League and ran for office in his native constituency. He won the election and became a member of parliament.
However, his involvement in politics while still playing for the national team sparked controversy.
With Sheikh Hasina being ousted by a student movement, Shakib’s parliamentary membership was revoked as the President of Bangladesh dissolved the parliament and formed an interim government.