Legal notice seeks elimination of Shakib Al Hasan

Barrister Shajib Mahmood Alam, a lawyer at the Bangladesh Supreme Court, issued the notice on behalf of his client. He argued that since a murder case has been filed against Shakib, an investigation is now necessary, and the board should facilitate Shakib’s return to Bangladesh to assist with the legal process.

Shakib, one of Bangladesh’s most celebrated cricketers, is currently in Pakistan, participating in a Test series against the host country.

Before the last general election earlier this year, Shakib joined the Bangladesh Awami League and ran for office in his native constituency. He won the election and became a member of parliament.