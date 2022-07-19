Stokes victim of ‘crazy’ schedule, says former captain Nasser Hussain

The number of games being crammed into the global cricket schedule is “madness” and more players could follow Ben Stokes in quitting the One-Day International (ODI) format, said former England captain Nasser Hussain.

Stokes, who helped England win their maiden 50-overs World Cup in 2019, announced his shock retirement from ODI cricket on Monday saying that playing all three formats of the game had become “unsustainable” for him.