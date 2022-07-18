Ben Stokes announces shock retirement from ODIs

England’s talismanic all-rounder Ben Stokes announced his shock retirement from One-Day Intrenaitonal (ODI) cricket on Monday citing the “unsustainable” rigour of playing all three formats of the game.

Tuesday’s match against South Africa at his home ground in Durham will be Stokes’s 105th and final ODI, the 31-year-old said in a statement issued by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).