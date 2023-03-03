Roy’s century, Curran’s 4-fer ends Bangladesh’s winning streak

Bangladesh’s winning streak in One-Day International (ODI) series’ at home came to a screeching halt on Friday, when they suffered a thumping 132-run defeat against England in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

Jason Roy’s century, 132 off 128 balls, and skipper Joss Buttler’s half-century, 76 off 64 balls, powered England to a mammoth 326-7 in their 50 overs.

Bangladesh needed to pull off their highest ever chase at the SBNS to square up the series. But the Tigers fell woefully short of their target, getting bundled out for 194 in 44.4 overs.