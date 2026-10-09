Bangladesh opt to bat after winning toss against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi Test

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and elected to bat against Afghanistan in the one-off Test at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Shanto said the pitch was quite dry and the weather was hot, leading him to believe that batting in the second innings would be more difficult.

Bangladesh have named an 11-man side featuring Shadman Islam, Tanzid Hasan, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (wicketkeeper), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Taijul Islam and Ebadot Hossain.