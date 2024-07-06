World Cup winners India slump to Zimbabwe loss in first T20

"We bowled pretty well but we let ourselves down in the field. Everyone looked a bit rusty," said Gill at the post-match presentation.

"We spoke about taking time and enjoying our batting but it didn't pan out that way."

India lost their first four wickets for 22 runs inside the first four overs, with new caps Abhishek Sharma (0) and Riyan Parag (2) among the failures.

It became 43 for five when Dhruv Jarel was caught at cover and India's hopes effectively ended when Gill was sixth out, bowled by opposite number Sikander Raza hitting across the line for 31 with the total on 47.

"It would have been best for us if I stayed to the end," said Gill. "I was very disappointed with the way I got out."

Off-spinner Raza, who took three for 25 and was named man of the match, said he was happy with the win but disappointed about his team's batting.

"This isn't a wicket where you get bowled out for 115. Credit to the bowlers of both sides but clearly an indication we need to up our skills. Our catching and ground fielding was amazing."