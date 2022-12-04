Bangladesh win toss, opt to bowl first

India skipper Rohit Sharma, "To be honest I was not sure. The pitch seems to have some moisture, so we would have bowled first too. With some injuries and few issues, we got four all-rounders playing. Washington, Shardul, Shabaz, Deepak Chahar. Kuldeep Sen is making his debut. Myself Shikhar and Virat up the order. KL Rahul will keep wickets.

“We hardly played many games in New Zealand, but we fought well. Some of the guys batted really well. World Cup is still far away, we don't want to look too far ahead. We want to focus on what we have in hand and play accordingly."

Fast bowler Umran Malik replaced Mohammad Shami in India's 17-man squad for their three-match ODI series against Bangladesh. "In consultation with the BCCI Medical Team, Rishabh Pant has been released from the ODI squad. He will join the team ahead of the Test series. No replacement has been sought Axar Patel was not available for selection for the first ODI," BCCI tweeted.