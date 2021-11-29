Pakistan 38-0 at tea, chasing 202 in Bangladesh Test

Pakistan were 38-0 at tea and chasing a target of 202 against Bangladesh in the first Test's fourth day in Chittagong on Monday.

Abid Ali was batting on 20 along with Abdullah Shafique (18), after Shaheen Afridi's 5-32 helped them bowl out Bangladesh for 157 runs in the second innings earlier in the day.

Liton Das made a battling half-century to help Bangladesh set a 202-run target in the first Test in Chittagong on Monday.

Resuming on 39-4, Bangladesh looked down and out once they lost Mushfiqur Rahim in the first over of the day, before Liton -- who struck a hundred in the first innings -- hauled the hosts back to respectability with 59 off 89 balls.