Pakistan beat West Indies by 109 runs to level series

Shaheen's second-innings figures of four for 43 gave him a match haul of ten for 94 and with a series-leading tally of 18 wickets in the two matches at an average of 11.28. It was inevitable that the 21-year-old would be both Man of the Match and Man of the Series.

"It was a great effort, a team effort. This is what the team needed and I am just happy that I was able to deliver," said the left-arm pacer.

"It was really tough out there, extremely hot and even though we were picking up wickets along the way we really had to work very hard and credit must go to the entire bowling unit."