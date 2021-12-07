Pakistan declare first innings at 300/4

<p>Pakistan declared their first innings at 300 for four on Tuesday afternoon with at least 50 overs left in the day at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, reports UNB.</p><p>After Fawad Alam completed his second Test fifty, Pakistan declared the innings at 300. He accompanied Mohammad Rizwan in a century stand in the fifth wicket partnership.</p>.<p>For Bangladesh, Taijul Islam bagged two wickets while Khaled Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain took one wicket each.</p><p>Earlier, in the first Test of the series in Chattogram, Pakistan beat the hosts by eight wickets.</p>