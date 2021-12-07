Cricket

Pakistan declare first innings at 300/4

Pakistan's Fawad Alam plays a shot during the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on 7 December, 2021
Pakistan's Fawad Alam plays a shot during the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on 7 December, 2021AFP

Pakistan declared their first innings at 300 for four on Tuesday afternoon with at least 50 overs left in the day at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, reports UNB.

After Fawad Alam completed his second Test fifty, Pakistan declared the innings at 300. He accompanied Mohammad Rizwan in a century stand in the fifth wicket partnership.

For Bangladesh, Taijul Islam bagged two wickets while Khaled Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain took one wicket each.

Earlier, in the first Test of the series in Chattogram, Pakistan beat the hosts by eight wickets.

