Pakistan overhaul Test squad for home series against South Africa

Pakistan named nine uncapped players on Friday in a major overhaul of their test squad before a two-test home series against South Africa following a 2-0 defeat in New Zealand.

Batsmen Haris Sohail and Shan Masood, paceman Mohammad Abbas and left-arm spinner Zafar Gohar, who all played in the series in New Zealand that ended this month, have been left out of the 20-man squad for the series starting in Karachi on 26 January.

Pace bowlers Haris Rauf and Tabish Khan, and openers Abdullah Shafique and Imran Butt are among the uncapped players rewarded for strong performances in domestic cricket.

Medium-fast bowler Hasan Ali and left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz are recalled to the test squad for what will be South Africa’s first tour of Pakistan in 13 years.