Pakistan rule out New Zealand World Cup boycott despite abandoned tour

The decision infuriated the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and sparked calls for a boycott of the New Zealand team.

But PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said no such action is on the cards.

"Right now there is no issue of us not playing NZ," Khan said at a Zoom press conference on Sunday.

"We have a duty to the fans and we have to fulfil that."

He also ruled out players wearing black armbands in protest.

"I think we just need to be very careful in terms of the perspective," he said.

"We don't want to take that route showing any sort of political gesturing and posturing and any sort of visible protest."