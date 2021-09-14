Pakistan to tour Bangladesh for two Tests, three T20Is

Pakistan last toured Bangladesh in 2015.
The T20Is will be staged at Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla stadium on 19, 20 and 22 November.
The two teams will then travel to Chittagong for the first of the two Tests at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium from 26 to 30 November.
The two teams will return to Dhaka to play the final Test, which will start on 4 December.
Pakistan have an immaculate record in Tests against Bangladesh with 10 wins from 11 matches. They also enjoy an impressive record in the T20Is against Bangladesh with 10 wins from 12 matches.
Fixtures:
19 Nov - First T20I, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka
20 Nov - Second T20I, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka
22 Nov - Third T20I, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka
26-30 Nov - First Test, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong
4-8 Dec - Second Test, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka