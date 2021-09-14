Pakistan to tour Bangladesh for two Tests, three T20Is

Pakistan last toured Bangladesh in 2015.

The T20Is will be staged at Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla stadium on 19, 20 and 22 November.

The two teams will then travel to Chittagong for the first of the two Tests at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium from 26 to 30 November.

The two teams will return to Dhaka to play the final Test, which will start on 4 December.