Rizwan eyes more batting glory in Bangladesh

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan said Monday he was feeling well after a spell in intensive care for a chest infection and would begin training for a series in Bangladesh.

Rizwan made a miraculous recovery last week after two days in hospital to turn in a headline-grabbing performance in the ICC Twenty20I World Cup in the UAE where he top-scored with 67 in the semi-final against Australia.

He finished the tournament with 281 runs, the third-highest among all batsmen, despite missing out on the final after Pakistan's heart-breaking five-wicket loss to the eventual winners.