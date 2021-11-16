Taskin eyes a fresh start in series against Pakistan

Leaving the T20I World Cup agony behind, Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed is looking forward to a fresh start in the series against Pakistan beginning on 19 November in Dhaka, reports UNB.

In the just-concluded T20I World Cup, Bangladesh played a total of eight matches and lost six of them. They failed to register any win in the ‘Super 12s’ round of the tournament. The two wins came against the teams like Oman and Papua New Guinea.