Taskin eyes a fresh start in series against Pakistan

“It’s true that we couldn’t perform well in the World Cup. But that is in the past,” Taskin said on Monday when the Bangladesh team played an intra-squad match at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium behind the door.
“We now are looking forward to starting afresh in the Pakistan series. It won’t be easy for us, but we will put our best foot forward,” he added.
Taskin played six matches in the World Cup and bagged six wickets. He was one of Bangladesh’s few players who displayed some individual brightness in the World Cup.
“I’ve been trying to improve my bowling over the last couple of years,” Taskin added.
“It’s a process and it’ll continue. I haven’t done anything big yet, but I’m trying to do it. Our coaches are helping me a lot, and I’m more consistent now.”
According to Taskin, Pakistan are one of the top teams in T20I cricket. He said the defeat in the semi-final was unfortunate for Pakistan.
In the upcoming series, Bangladesh and Pakistan will take on each other in a three-match T20I and two-match Test series. All the T20Is will be played in Dhaka while the first Test will take place in Chattogram and the second in Dhaka.