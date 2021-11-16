Cricket

Taskin eyes a fresh start in series against Pakistan

Prothom Alo English Desk
Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed celebrates New Zealand's Martin Guptill being caught during the 1st cricket ODI match between New Zealand and Bangladesh at University Oval in Dunedin on 20 March 2021
Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed celebrates New Zealand's Martin Guptill being caught during the 1st cricket ODI match between New Zealand and Bangladesh at University Oval in Dunedin on 20 March 2021AFP file photo

Leaving the T20I World Cup agony behind, Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed is looking forward to a fresh start in the series against Pakistan beginning on 19 November in Dhaka, reports UNB.

In the just-concluded T20I World Cup, Bangladesh played a total of eight matches and lost six of them. They failed to register any win in the ‘Super 12s’ round of the tournament. The two wins came against the teams like Oman and Papua New Guinea.

“It’s true that we couldn’t perform well in the World Cup. But that is in the past,” Taskin said on Monday when the Bangladesh team played an intra-squad match at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium behind the door.

“We now are looking forward to starting afresh in the Pakistan series. It won’t be easy for us, but we will put our best foot forward,” he added.

Taskin played six matches in the World Cup and bagged six wickets. He was one of Bangladesh’s few players who displayed some individual brightness in the World Cup.

“I’ve been trying to improve my bowling over the last couple of years,” Taskin added.

“It’s a process and it’ll continue. I haven’t done anything big yet, but I’m trying to do it. Our coaches are helping me a lot, and I’m more consistent now.”

According to Taskin, Pakistan are one of the top teams in T20I cricket. He said the defeat in the semi-final was unfortunate for Pakistan.

In the upcoming series, Bangladesh and Pakistan will take on each other in a three-match T20I and two-match Test series. All the T20Is will be played in Dhaka while the first Test will take place in Chattogram and the second in Dhaka.

