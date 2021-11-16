Ace spinner Yasir to miss Pakistan's Tests in Bangladesh

Ace leg-spinner Yasir Shah will miss Pakistan's two-match Test series in Bangladesh due to a thumb injury, the country's cricket selectors said Monday.

The 35-year-old, who has been a match-winner for Pakistan since 2014, taking 235 wickets in 46 Tests, was injured in September.

He is replaced by 36-year-old spinner Bilal Asif, who played the most recent of his five Tests in 2018.