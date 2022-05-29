Pandya picks three as Gujarat limit Rajasthan to 130-9 in IPL final

Pandya, who sent back his opposite number Sanju Samson for 14, kept up the pressure and got the big-hitting Shimron Hetmyer out for 11 with a caught and bowled.

Fast bowlers Mohammed Shami and Yash Dayal, who got opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for 22, worked up good pace to keep Rajasthan, who elected to bat first, on the backfoot from the start.

Gujarat need a modest 131 to win the IPL in their debut season after they became one of the two new teams alongside Lucknow Super Giants added to the world's richest cricket tournament.