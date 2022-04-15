Pandya stars as Gujarat replace Rajasthan at the top

Skipper Hardik Pandya hit a blazing 87 to set up a comfortable 37-run victory for Gujarat Titans against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday, as his side replaced their opponents at the top of the Indian Premier League.

Pandya smashed eight fours and four sixes in his unbeaten 52-ball knock to help the Titans score 192 for 4 after being put in to bat at the D.Y. Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Rajasthan made only 155-9 in reply off 20 overs to hand Gujarat their fourth win in five games.