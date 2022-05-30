Pandya tipped as future India captain

All-rounder Hardik Pandya is being tipped as a future India captain after leading an unfancied debut team to victory in the world’s most valuable cricket tournament.

Pandya’s Gujarat Titans thrashed Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in the Indian Premier League final on Sunday, with the skipper taking three wickets and scoring 34 runs in front of nearly 105,000 fans in the world’s biggest cricket stadium.

It was the culmination of an extraordinary season that began with pundits lashing the side’s purchases in the player auction, questioning Pandya’s appointment as captain and predicting a dire outcome for the expansion franchise’s first season.